The Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association and the Ocean Pines Men’s Golf Association held their annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament at the Ocean Pines Golf & Country Club in October to raise money for the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostic Center at Atlantic General Hospital (AGH). The $2,310 raised will help provide mammograms for patients unable to afford screening. Pictured, from left, are Ginger Burke, Ocean Pines Pink Lady Committee chair; Dot Waters, Pink Lady co-chair; Susan Morris, Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association chair; Michael Franklin, president and CEO of AGH; Don McMullen, Ocean Pines Men’s Golf Association president; Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations for AGH; Brooke Williams, AGH director of imaging. Submitted Photos