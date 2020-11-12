ASSATEAGUE — After the longest and perhaps most complicated rehabilitation in the history of the National Aquarium program’s history, a gray seal pup was successfully released back into the ocean at Assateague on Wednesday.The seal began her journey at the National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Center nine months ago after being rescued from the beach in… Read more »
BERLIN – Town officials agreed to extend a moratorium on the establishment of tattoo shops in Berlin for another two years.On Monday, the Berlin Town Council voted 4-0 to extend the existing moratorium on tattoo shops until Nov. 18, 2022. Members of the town's tattoo ordinance committee are hopeful that the time will give them…
OCEAN CITY – Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued new directives in an attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic, but what it means locally is not entirely clear.For seven straight days, the number of new coronavirus cases in Maryland increased by over 1,000 for the first time since early in the pandemic. That…
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City's beach bonfire program spiked significantly this year, enhancing the visitor experience while creating some worthwhile enforcement and clean-up headaches.Because of the ongoing COVID pandemic and the friendly online permit process, the number of beach bonfires jumped from 727 last year to nearly 2,400 this year, representing a 230% increase, according…