Marine Corps League Present Certificate Of Appreciation To OC American Legion

The First State Detachment 686 of the Marine Corps League presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 Color Guard for its sponsorship and presentation of the colors during the Semper Fi Bike Ride. Above, Color Guard members Johan Nyqvist and Glen Reely, left, and Manny Perez, far right, received the recognition from Detachment members Paymaster Bob Broderick, Detachment Commandant Marty Kwesko, and Chaplain Dave Kline.