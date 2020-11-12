Bong Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman was arrested for assault and malicious destruction of property last weekend after allegedly striking a man with a glass bong, causing it to shatter.

Around 1:05 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence on Colonial Road for a report of disorderly individuals. Upon arrival, the officer found four individuals standing around a pile of broken glass on the ground.

The investigation revealed the group had met at the residence before going to a nearby bar for some drinks. At the bar, one of the suspects, later identified as Brianna Moyer, 21, of Ocean City, got into a verbal argument with one of the male individuals in the group. The male victim later returned to the residence on Colonial Road to pick up some of his belongings, according to police reports.

Moyer reportedly refused to return some of the male victim’s belongings, including a glass bong for smoking marijuana. When the argument escalated, Moyer swung the glass bong at the victim like a baseball bat, hitting him in the upper arm, according to police reports. As a result, the glass bong shattered on the ground. The victim did not require medical attention, according to police reports.

The office spoke with Moyer, who essentially corroborated the victim’s account of the incident. Moyer reportedly told police she did not want to return the victim’s backpack and glass bong until he agreed to leave the residence. Moyer reportedly told police the victim threatened to “curb stomp” her if she did not return his belongings.

Moyer reportedly told police the victim began to chase her around the property, which resulted in her tripping and falling onto the sidewalk. The investigation revealed Moyer was a primary aggressor in the incident and she was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property for striking the victim with the bong and causing it to shatter.

x

Domestic Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at an uptown residence.

Around 7:55 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a residence on East Biscayne Drive for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer observed a male and a female arguing on Pacific Avenue. The male was later identified as George Ruark, 37, of Ocean City. The officer reportedly told Ruark and the female to sit on the curb.

According to police reports, while the officer was waiting for additional units, Ruark refused to listen to his commands and stood and walked toward the female at a fast pace. At that point, Ruark was detained in handcuffs.

The victim told the officer she was lying on the couch inside the unit when Ruark returned home, reportedly in an intoxicated condition. The victim reportedly told police Ruark placed both of his hands on her face and pushed her face down while she was on the couch. The victim told the officer the only way she could get Ruark off of her was by biting his finger, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly had a red mark under her left eye on her cheekbone consistent with her version of the assault. The victim reportedly told police Ruark hit her multiple times in the back of her head during the struggle. Ruark was interviewed and reportedly told various different stories of the incident.

According to police reports, first Ruark said nothing had happened. Then, he reportedly changed his story and told officers the victim had bitten him and assaulted him by punching him several times. According to police reports, Ruark kept telling officers different versions of the events as if he was trying to get the victim in trouble.

Ruark then told police he was on Suboxone and was going through withdrawal. He also told police he had consumed “molly” and that his neck hurt. According to police reports, Ruark kept adding reasons why he needed medical assistance. The officer ultimately determined through the investigation Ruark was the primary aggressor and he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

x

Drug Arrest After Traffic Stop

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested on drug charges last weekend after a routine traffic stop in midtown Ocean City.

Around 1:50 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of 36th Street when he observed a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic lanes. The officer affected a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Ryan Waters, 28, of Snow Hill. According to police reports, Waters told the officer he believed the traffic stop was illegal and took out his phone to begin recording the incident.

Waters allegedly refused to provide his license and registration to the officer. It was later determined Waters did not have a driver’s license, according to police reports. During the stop, the officer observed loose marijuana scattered along the driver’s seat. The officer also located a plastic baggie containing powder cocaine and another wax paper bag containing heroin. Waters was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substances and traffic violations.

x

Suspended Sentence For Fire Extinguisher Prank

OCEAN CITY — A Bel Air, Md. man, arrested last May after grabbing a fire extinguisher from a north-end condo parking garage and spraying it in the lobby and on vehicles, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 18 months, all of which was suspended.

Around 10:30 p.m. last May 21, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a condominium at 125th Street for a reported malicious destruction of property that had already occurred. Ocean City Communications advised a caller had witnessed three individuals take a fire extinguisher from the wall of the parking garage and utilize it to damage vehicles.

Communications personnel advised the suspects, identified as three teenagers, had run west toward Northside Park. While heading to the area, the OCPD officer observed three teenagers matching the descriptions provided by communications walking through the parking lot at Northside Park.

The officer detained the individuals and advised them while he was stopping them. Without prompting, one of the suspects identified as Ethan Harding, 20, of Bel Air, Md., reportedly said “It was me,” and explained he did it because he wanted to be “cool” and “show off” for his friends.

When Harding was asked to explain what he did, he reportedly told the officer he took the fire extinguisher off the wall and sprayed its contents onto a car and in the building. Harding apologized and told the officer he was just bored and wanted to have some fun, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer observed the elevator vestibule of the condominium was covered in a dry chemical from the fire extinguisher Harding had sprayed. The officer also observed the fire extinguisher case was broken and also observed a white Ford Explorer covered in the same dry chemical. Harding was arrested and charged with multiple counts of malicious destruction of property. The amount of damage to the condo including cleaning up and replacing the fire extinguisher was estimated at $1,000. The amount of damage to the Ford Explorer is not known. Last week, Harding pleaded guilty to one count of malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and was sentenced to 18 months, all of which was suspended. He was then placed on probation for three years.

x

Probation For Assault

OCEAN CITY — A Hurlock, Md. woman, arrested in July after punching her boyfriend at a downtown pizza parlor during an argument over alleged cheating, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and was sentenced to six months, all of which was suspended.

Around 10 p.m. on July 16, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a downtown pizza parlor on Baltimore Avenue for a reported domestic assault that had just occurred. The officer met with a witness who said he observed a female he knew as Stephany Anderson, 24, of Hurlock, screaming at another man with whom the witness was familiar over alleged cheating, according to police reports.

The witness told police when the man attempted to walk past Anderson, she struck him five times in the face with a closed fist. The witness reportedly told police he felt the need to intervene and separate Anderson and the victim. The witness reportedly told police his main concern initially was that Anderson is pregnant.

OCPD officers interviewed the victim, who told police a similar version of the incident. OCPD officers observed swelling and redness, along with a small laceration, on the left side of the victim’s face. When interviewed, Anderson reportedly told police the couple was having relationship issues and he wanted to address them.

Anderson reportedly told police the victim was being overly aggressive while yelling at her, which is why she struck him. The investigation determined Anderson was the primary aggressor and she was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Last week, she pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to six months, all of which was suspended. She was placed on probation for three years.