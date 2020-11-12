Insurance Company Acquired

SALISBURY — Avery Hall Insurance Group has announced the recent acquisition of Cooper Insurance Agency, Inc.

Since 1922, Cooper Insurance Agency has valued working with people personally and developing loyal and lasting relationships with their clients. As this transition occurs, Avery Hall will provide clients with quality care by building off the foundation of excellent service that Cooper Insurance Agency has been developing for almost a century.

Avery Hall welcomes two Cooper Insurance Agency employees, Donna Cooper and Holly Everhart, to the team. As of Nov. 1, they will be working in the downtown Salisbury office at 308 E. Main Street in Salisbury. Cooper Insurance clients may reach Cooper and Everhart via phone at 410-742-5111 or via email at dcooper@averyhall.com or heverhart@averyhall.com.

Avery W. Hall Insurance Agency was founded in 1925 by Avery W. Hall. Since then, the agency has grown to over 75 team members, five locations, and offers multiple product lines that cover personal and commercial insurance and benefit solutions.

AGH Offers Mobile Platform Experience

BERLIN – On Nov. 24, Atlantic General Hospital and Health System will roll out a new text-messaging system that will improve patient-provider communication and put important healthcare information right at a patient’s fingertips.

The secure, HIPAA-compliant mobile patient experience platform (MPE) includes features for inpatients as well as patients of Atlantic General Health System that will be rolled out in three phases over the next eight months.

During the first phase, inpatients who furnish their cell phone number at the time of registration with receive a text when they are discharged that includes links to pertinent patient education and the details of their care while in the hospital. They will be texted again 24 hours after discharge to make sure they’re staying on the path to recovery in the critical period between their hospitalization and the follow-up appointment with their physician. In subsequent phases, patients will be able to check in electronically through the MPE platform, and discharged patients will receive texts with secure links to their care plans.

In addition to appointment confirmations and reminders and the ability to cancel appointments via text, patients of Atlantic General Health System will receive texts with secure links to their care summaries and patient education materials during Phase 1. In future phases, health system patients will be able to schedule appointments online, fill our pre-appointment forms, and check in for appointments through text messaging.

Many of these features mirror tools available in the FollowMyHealth (FMH) patient portal, but will be readily accessible to more patients who have provided a cell phone number but have not yet registered for a patient portal account.

Additionally, the platform offers patients an easier way to provide feedback regarding their hospitalization or appointment, with a simple survey texted 24 hours after discharge. Patients will also be able to receive text notifications of closures due to inclement weather and other urgent announcements.

“We’re excited to be moving forward with the MPE program,” said Jonathan Bauer, vice president of information services for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System. “Text messaging is something that a large majority of our patients engage in on a frequent basis, so this is a great way to reach them quickly and provide the information they need to make the best decisions for their health.”

Bank Announces Promotion

SALISBURY — The Bank of Delmarva President/CEO John W. Breda recently announced April Parkin was promoted within the corporation.

Parkin joined the bank in 2015. She was recently promoted to the role of branch manager and loan officer for the Delmar location. She has served as the senior universal banker at the Delmar location for three years. In addition, she participates in Leadership Delmarva, which is an internal leadership program which provides an opportunity to learn more about the banking industry and challenges participants to grow both personally and professionally.

Hospice Donation

BERLIN – Organizers of the Michael J. Strawley, Sr. Memorial Golf Tournament presented a check for $21,800 to Coastal Hospice for the support of charitable care at the Macky & Pam Stansell House in Ocean Pines. The tournament has donated its proceeds to the organization since 2017, and the $3,000 raised this year contributed to the total amount.

Originally called the Bearded Clam Open, the tournament began in the early 1980s by Michael J. Strawley, Sr., the owner of Bearded Clam in Ocean City. In 1995, Bearded Clam employee Tommy Riggins passed away and the tournament was renamed the Tommy Riggins/Bearded Clam Memorial Golf Tournament. Upon the passing of Michael J. Strawley, Sr. on Sept. 21, 2016, the tournament was once again renamed in his honor.