Ocean City Councilman Peter Buas, the top vote getter in last week's municipal election, is pictured being sworn in last Thursday. Photo by Shawn Soper

OCEAN CITY — Not only did the make-up of the Ocean City Council change with last week’s municipal election, but the leadership of the elected body changed two days later with an organizational meeting.

It was guaranteed there would be at least two new faces on the council following last week’s municipal election in Ocean City with longtime incumbents Dennis Dare and Mary Knight opting not to throw their hats in the ring. When the ballots were counted, Ocean City attorney Peter Buas was the top vote-getter, followed by incumbents John Gehrig and Tony DeLuca and newcomer Frank Knight earning the four vacant seats. Mayor Rick Meehan ran unopposed and retained his seat.

Ocean City staggers its municipal elections every two years to avoid a major turnover in a single election cycle. Longtime Council President Lloyd Martin and Councilmen Matt James and Mark Paddack were not up for re-election this year and will round out the reconfigured elected body for the next two years.

The Mayor and Council held the traditional organizational meeting last Thursday at the convention center’s performing arts facility. Those elected on Tuesday were officially sworn in and there was no shortage of speeches, but the real business of the evening was choosing the leadership of the new council.

Martin was first elected to the council in 2002 and served as council secretary from 2006 to 2012 and a council president from 2012 to the president. At Thursday’s organizational meeting, there was a symbolic changing of the guard as James was nominated and unanimously selected as the new council president. Similarly, DeLuca was nominated and unanimously chosen as the new council secretary, replacing the outgoing Knight in the position.

Meehan, who was council president when he became mayor in 2006, acknowledged Martin’s several years of service in the council president seat.

“I want to thank Lloyd Martin for his years of service as council president,” he said. “It’s not an easy job. You have to keep the council focused and keep the meetings moving and you did it with aplomb.”

The newly-elected councilmembers had an opportunity to address the friends, family and voters after being sworn in. Frank Knight recognized his wife, Mary, for her service and her role in his successful campaign.

“I’d like to thank my wife, my best friend and my campaign manager,” he said. “Most of all, I’d like to thank the people of Ocean City for putting their trust in me.”

Buas said he was overwhelmed by the support he received and was prepared to get down to business.

“I am honored to be here,” he said. “The support I’ve gotten has been nothing short of overwhelming. I’d like to thank the voters for their confidence in me and now it’s time to get to work.”

DeLuca also thanked his supporters and reiterated the pillars of his campaign.

“Thanks for all of the support,” he said. “I’m truly honored to serve this great town. As always, my top three priorities will be your money, your safety and, of course, your wonderful beach.”

For his part, Martin fondly recalled his service as council president and said he was prepared to continue his service from a different seat on the dais.

“For 18 years I served and I’ve loved every bit of it,” he said. “We have a great council up here and they’re working hard for you. That’s what this is all about. We’re here to serve you. You are the bosses.”

Paddack said he liked the make-up of the new group.

“I look forward to working with this council,” he said. “We have a really good team here and we’re ready to get to work.”

Newly-elected Council President Matt James praised his predecessor and mentor Martin.

“Thanks everyone for being here,” he said. “I want to thank Lloyd for the support he gave me when I was a very young councilman in 2014.”

James said he was ready to lead the new group as council president.

“I’d like to give special thanks to our outgoing councilmembers,” he said. “Congratulations to Peter and Frank. You guys are at opposite ends of the experience spectrum, but that’s a good thing. I’m confident as our new team comes together, we can do good work for the city.”

For his part, Meehan said he would be remiss if he did not acknowledge the outgoing councilmembers.

“I echo the thoughts of my colleagues,” he said. “Dennis and Mary will be missed, but their contributions will not be forgotten.”

Although he ran unopposed, Meehan thanked the voters for their support.

“Thank you to the voters for putting your trust in me,” he said. “It’s your seat. I’m just filling it.”

Finally, Meehan addressed some of the challenges of the last year, challenges the new Mayor and Council will continue to face.

“This has been a difficult year,” he said. “COVID has changed our lives and the world around us has changed. With Matt’s leadership and this council in place, we will continue to meet those challenges. We will keep our businesses open, our people safe and get our kids back in school.”

Knight Recognized For Service

Knight was first elected in 2006 and served out the remainder of then-Council President Rick Meehan’s term when he replaced Jim Mathias as mayor. Knight was re-elected to her first full term in 2008 and served until last week’s municipal election, including the last several years as Council Secretary. She kept it light for the most part last Thursday when she was invited to recall her years of service.

“As a new member in 2006, I was very excited to talk about the issues,” she said. “Little did I know I would one day be sitting in a room full of men talking about the topless issue on the beach. I later got to testify in federal court about what made me an expert about the sensibilities of the public in Ocean City.”

Knight recalled her many accomplishments and those of her colleagues over the years, including one pet initiative in particular.

“We were able to accomplish many things,” she said. “One very simple campaign I’m very proud of is the ‘no profanity, please,’ on the Boardwalk. So many people said it gave them a reason to talk to their kids about the importance of choosing their words.”

Knight pointed out her departure leaves a gender void on the city council and urged young women in the community to get involved in their municipal government.

“For 14 years, I was the longest-serving councilwoman,” she said. “We need young women to get involved. Get out there and join a committee or one of the associations and get involved.”

Knight’s daughter, Frankie, also took the opportunity to thank her mother for her service and for being a role model to young women in the community.

“For the past 14 years, you have made me overwhelmingly proud,” she said. “As you all know, I am fiercely loyal to my family. She has made public safety, fiscal responsibility and family-friendly events her top priority.”

Meehan also praised Knight for her years of public service.

“She’s tough as nails,” he said. “Don’t let that small stature fool you. She could stand up to all of us and she often did. She was a true leader, and when she spoke, she was always clear, concise and well-prepared.”