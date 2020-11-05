WEST OCEAN CITY — There are still more questions than answers this week regarding a bank robbery in West Ocean City last week.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 27, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Taylor Bank on Route 50 in West Ocean City for a reported bank robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation revealed around 9:41 a.m., a Caucasian suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask entered the front entrance of the bank and approached a teller in the lobby.

The suspected handed a note to the teller demanding cash and then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect was last seen heading west from the bank wearing different clothes, according to the initial report. When the suspect was last seen, he was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt with white writing on the left sleeve, along with black sweatpants and black tennis shoes with white soles.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) detectives arrived and assumed the investigation. This week, WCBI detectives reported the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is urged to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.