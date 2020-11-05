WOC Bank Robbery Probe Still Active

by

WEST OCEAN CITY — There are still more questions than answers this week regarding a bank robbery in West Ocean City last week.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 27, Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Taylor Bank on Route 50 in West Ocean City for a reported bank robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation revealed around 9:41 a.m., a Caucasian suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask entered the front entrance of the bank and approached a teller in the lobby.

The suspected handed a note to the teller demanding cash and then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect was last seen heading west from the bank wearing different clothes, according to the initial report. When the suspect was last seen, he was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt with white writing on the left sleeve, along with black sweatpants and black tennis shoes with white soles.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) detectives arrived and assumed the investigation. This week, WCBI detectives reported the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is urged to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.