ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your honesty continues to impress everyone who needs reassurance about a project. But be careful you don’t lose patience with those who are still not ready to act.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Pushing others too hard to do things your way could cause resentment and raise more doubts. Instead, take more time to explain why your methods will work.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be more considerate of those close to you before making a decision that could have a serious effect on their lives. Explain your intentions and ask for their advice.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might have to defend a workplace decision you plan to make. Colleagues might back you up on this, but it’s the facts that will ultimately win the day for you. Good luck.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Big Cat’s co-workers might not be doing enough to help get that project finished. Your roars might stir things up, but gentle purrr-suasion will prove to be more effective.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Someone you care for needs help with a problem. Give it lovingly and without judging the situation. Whatever you feel you should know will be revealed later.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): While you’re to be admired for how you handled recent workplace problems, be careful not to react the same way to a new situation until all the facts are in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Rely on your keen instincts as well as the facts at hand when dealing with a troubling situation. Be patient. Take things one step at a time as you work through it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your curiosity leads you to ask questions. However, the answers might not be what you hoped to hear. Don’t reject them without checking them out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Be careful not to tackle a problem without sufficient facts. Even sure-footed Goats need to know where they’ll land before leaping off a mountain path.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Appearances can be deceiving. You need to do more investigating before investing your time, let alone your money, in something that might have some hidden flaws.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your recent stand on an issue could make you the focus of more attention than you would like. But you’ll regain your privacy, as well as more time with loved ones, by week’s end.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re a good friend and a trusted confidante. You would be a wonderful teacher and a respected member of the clergy.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.