FENWICK ISLAND – A server replacement is expected to cost the town $8,300.

Last week, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to replace its server at a cost of $8,300. Town Manager Terry Tieman told council members the replacement would give the town more time to explore the possibility of moving data and business applications to the Cloud.

“I think that is the cautionary approach right now,” she said.

Tieman said the town worked alongside its IT service provider after experiencing a hard drive failure in the town’s server earlier this month. But she noted a temporary fix had slowed the system, making minor transactions and the use of software applications difficult.

Tieman said migrating the town’s Edmunds government software program to the Cloud – which comes at a cost of $22,330 over three years – would require the town to repair its hard drive this year and replace its server next year.

The second option, however, calls for a server replacement this year with plans for Cloud migration in two years. The total cost, with the option of utilizing Cloud data storage, comes to $14,120 over three years.

“In the long run it will be less expensive,” she said, “so we can analyze this further.”

But Councilwoman Vicki Carmean questioned Tieman’s recommendation.

“I don’t want to put a Band Aid on this …,” she said. “Is this a permanent solution?”

Tieman said it was.

“The server is a permanent solution …,” she said. “The reason I’m asking to replace it now is because it is the only server we have, and we need to have a reliable one.”

Mayor Gene Langan, however, encouraged Tieman to explore Cloud migration sooner rather than later.

“We need to look at the Cloud as soon as possible,” he said. “That’s the way to go and the only way to be safe.”

Tieman agreed.

“I don’t disagree,” she said, “but at this point I don’t think we are there yet.”

With no further questions the council voted 7-0 to replace the town’s server at a first-year cost of $8,300.