Things I Like – November 6, 2020

Trying to resist turning on the heat

When my kids own a mistake

SNL’s political skits

Election night

Full Sundays of football

That my son is reading “12 Angry Men” in school

When hindsight confirms the right decision

How smooth early voting was

High voter turnouts in an election

Ravens-Steelers on Thanksgiving night

On-time school drop-offs

