BERLIN – Mayor Zack Tyndall met with dozens of downtown merchants this week to address concerns regarding marketing in advance of the holiday season.Merchants gathered at Sisters Wednesday to meet with Tyndall and Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood. They expressed concern regarding the lack of marketing the town would be doing in advance of Ice Ice… Read more »
BERLIN – How much longer will Berlin be known as America’s Coolest Small Town?Merchants this week expressed concern over Mayor Zack Tyndall’s removal of the title from town letterhead and his business cards. Tyndall defended the decision at a meeting with merchants Wednesday night.“It’s one of our many achievements,” he said. “I don’t want to… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The apparent rift between a popular cat and the town of Ocean City it promotes was called into question this week by the pet’s owner, but it appears the differences might be irreconcilable.For about the last two years, Pip the Beach Cat has become a fixture around the resort with a popular… Read more »
SNOW HILL – An addition at Stephen Decatur Middle School, roof replacements at several schools and a renovation or replacement of Buckingham Elementary School remain priorities for the school system.On Wednesday, the Worcester County Commissioners approved the FY 2022 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) presented by Worcester County Public Schools officials. The CIP identifies current school… Read more »