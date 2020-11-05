Judy Mitchell

BALTIMORE — Judith C “Judy” Mitchell, age 84, passed away on Oct 20 at Gilchrist Hospice from complications related to cancer.

Born in Baltimore in 1935, she was the daughter of Mitchell Downs Clog and Dorothy Gore Clogg. A graduate of Bryn Mawr School, she earned her nursing degree from Union Memorial Hospital, her AA degree from Centenary College and her bachelor’s degree from Towson University. She served as the school nurse, teacher and coach at the newly founded St Paul’s School for Girls in Brooklandville. After a long career at St. Paul’s, she held several other positions in nursing and health care administration.

She married the late George L. Mitchell in 1959. They had four children together whom they raised on the St. Paul’s campus. An avid and competitive athlete, she was the Maryland state champion in badminton and also enjoyed tennis, golf and pickleball among other sports.

She is survived by a sister, Sandra Mitchell of Ocean City; a brother, Mitchell Clogg of Mendocino, Calif.; her four children, Geordie Mitchell and his wife, Mary, of San Diego; Paul Mitchell and his wife, Kim of Parkville; Dorothy Mitchell and her husband, Stanton Green of Harrison, N.Y.; Steven Mitchell and his wife Meghan, of Lutherville; and nine grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Five Farms location of the Baltimore Country Club on Nov. 7 from 1-3 p.m. For safety planning purposes the club is requesting advanced notice of the number of attendees. To that end the family asks those wishing to attend to kindly send an email to mitchells21093@att.net. Directions to the club and information regarding COVID protocols will be provided via email response. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.