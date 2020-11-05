Kiwanis Club Participates In Car Parade

Pictured at last weekend’s car parade over Halloween were the Kiwanis Club’s entry featuring members who walked with the classic corvette. Pictured, from left, are Tom Southwell, Carolyn “K-Duck” Dryzga, President Steve Cohen, Shelley Cohen, car owner Mike Riordan, Barbara Southwell and Diane Sparzak.