AARP & Kiwanis Assist Operation We Care To Huge Success

With the assistance of Larry Walton of the local AARP chapter and Candy Foreman of the local Kiwanis Club, Operation We Care, the brainchild of the late Anna Foultz, was a huge success, producing five carloads of gifts for the troops. Pictured, from left, are Sharon Hilty, Dan Peletier, Barb Peletier and Larry Walton. Also assisting was Sharon Hilty who collected donations in Ocean City in remembrance of her son SFC John-David Hilty.