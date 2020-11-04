(The following is a look at the election results of significance for Worcester County and Wicomico County. Winners denoted with an *)
Ocean City Municipal Election
Mayor
* Rick Meehan 1,146 votes
Council (Four Seats)
* Peter Buas 1,137
* John Gehrig 1,036
* Tony DeLuca 919
* Frank Knight 707
Nicholas Eastman 491
Daniel Hagan 439
Worcester County Board of Education
District 2
* Donald Smack 1,429 (62%)
Rodney Bailey 868 (38%)
Worcester County Board of Education
District 3
* Jon Andes 2,390 (75%)
Angie Chatelle 803 (25%)
Wicomico County Council
District 2
* Nicole Acle 5,380 (56%)
Alexander Scott 4,240 (44%)
Representative In Congress
District 1
*Harris 209,829 (67%)
Mason 103,280 (33%)
Maryland Referendum
Statewide
State Budget Process Changes
For: 1,319,439 (66%)
Against: 671,988 (34%)
Maryland Referendum
Statewide
Allowance Of Sports Betting
For: 1,421,334 (74%)
Against: 141,753 (26%)
How did they vote for President?
Maryland
Biden: 1,340,115 (63%)
Trump: 730,848 (35%)
Worcester County
Trump 15,386 (65%)
Biden 7,898 (33%)
Wicomico County
Trump 20,364 (53%)
Biden 16,914 (44%)