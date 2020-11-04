Election Results

by
Election Results
The Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City is pictured during early voting last week.
(The following is a look at the election results of significance for Worcester County and Wicomico County. Winners denoted with an *)
Ocean City Municipal Election
Mayor
* Rick Meehan 1,146 votes
Council (Four Seats)
* Peter Buas 1,137
* John Gehrig 1,036
* Tony DeLuca 919
* Frank Knight 707
Nicholas Eastman 491
Daniel Hagan 439
Worcester County Board of Education
District 2
* Donald Smack 1,429 (62%)
Rodney Bailey 868 (38%)
Worcester County Board of Education
District 3
* Jon Andes 2,390 (75%)
Angie Chatelle 803 (25%)
Wicomico County Council
District 2
* Nicole Acle 5,380 (56%)
Alexander Scott 4,240 (44%)
Representative In Congress
District 1
*Harris 209,829 (67%)
Mason 103,280 (33%)
Maryland Referendum
Statewide
State Budget Process Changes
For: 1,319,439 (66%)
Against: 671,988 (34%)
Maryland Referendum
Statewide
Allowance Of Sports Betting
For: 1,421,334 (74%)
Against: 141,753 (26%)
How did they vote for President?
Maryland
Biden: 1,340,115 (63%)
Trump: 730,848 (35%)
Worcester County
Trump 15,386 (65%)
Biden 7,898 (33%)
Wicomico County
Trump 20,364 (53%)
Biden 16,914 (44%)

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.