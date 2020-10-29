Investigators are shown outside the Taylor Bank branch in West Ocean City. Photo by Campos Media

BERLIN – Authorities continue to seek leads Thursday in locating the suspect in a local bank robbery.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Taylor Bank branch in West Ocean City in regard to an in-progress bank robbery.

Investigators with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were contacted to assume the investigation. It was learned a Caucasian suspect dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the front entrance of Taylor Bank and approached a teller in the lobby. The suspect handed a note over to the teller demanding cash. The suspect ultimately left Taylor Bank with an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect was last observed on foot heading west from Taylor Bank.

The suspect was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with white writing on the left sleeve, black sweat style pants and black tennis shoes with white soles. The suspect is Caucasian and appears to have brown hair. Investigators have knowledge the suspect changed clothes immediately after the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact with Worcester Bureau of Investigation at 410-632-1111. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.