ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Deciding to work out that pesky problem (even though you might have been bored, bored, bored with it) should be paying off right about now. Expect to hear some very welcome news very soon.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Unexpected news might cause you to rethink a previous conclusion. Don’t be bullheaded and try to bluff it out. Make the needed change, and then take a bow for your objectivity.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Money matters should be considered as you continue to work out your holiday plans. This is a good time to scout out discounts before demand for them outstrips their availability.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A calm period early in the week helps you complete most, if not all, of your unfinished tasks. A new project appears by midweek, and this one could carry some big career potential.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Positive results from recent ventures continue to pump up those self-esteem levels, making you Fabulous Felines feel you can tackle any challenge anyone wants to throw at you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Family and friends might feel neglected because of your almost total focus on a project. Try to rework your schedule so you can have time for both your loved ones and your work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Don’t be surprised if you suddenly hear from someone from your past who wants to contact you about the possibility of renewing a long-dormant (if not dead) relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): This is a good time to check over what went right and what went wrong with recent efforts. This can provide valuable lessons for projects that will be coming up soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Dealing with people who feel they’re always right about everything might be a problem for some. But the savvy Archer should be able to deflate their oversize egos.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): This week favors a balance between the demands of your work and your need for fun timeouts. Taking breaks helps restore and keep your energy levels high.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): There could be an occasional setback in what you’re working on. But look at them as lessons on how to do better as you move along. More supporters turn up to cheer you on.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Although a more positive aspect influences this week’s course, you still need to be sure that those who will work with you have no reason to work against you. Good luck.

BORN THIS WEEK: You believe in keeping your promises. It’s not always easy to do, but somehow you do it.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.