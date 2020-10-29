Things I Like – October 30, 2020

A nice sunset at the end of a cloudy day

Driving with the windows down

The sound of keyboards at work in the newsroom

Walking around a big dog sprawled out on the floor

A full tank of gas

Smell of Italian food in the house

Biking with a good wind at the back

A great sports comeback

Realizing now that my stepdad was right about most things

A parent’s ability to forgive but not forget

Old sitcom reruns

