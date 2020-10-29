BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department is scaring up some fun this October, with a series of new events sponsored by Comcast/Xfinity that are sure to offer spooky fun for the whole family.

Planned events include virtual pumpkin carving and costume contests, a free “Trunk or Treat” event, and a Build-Your-Own Scarecrow Workshop. Submissions for the virtual pumpkin carving and costume contests were due last weekend and will be announced on Oct. 30. For both contests, submitted photos were posted to an album on the Recreation and Parks Facebook page where voting occurred from Oct. 26 through noon on Oct. 30. Winners can pick up a goodie bag during the “Trunk or Treat” event scheduled that evening.

On Friday, Oct. 30 from 5:30-8 p.m., join Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks staff at White Horse Park for the first-ever “Trunk or Treat” event. The event is free and open to the public for trick-or-treating.

Businesses or individuals interested in participating in the event should reach out to Recreation Program Coordinator Brittany Jarman at bjarman@oceanpines.org to reserve a spot for decorating. Participation is free, but space is limited. Set-up time will available all day, on Oct. 30.

Ocean Pines will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines during the event.

Participating vehicles are asked to supply their own candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Individually wrapped candy donations will be accepted at the Ocean Pines Community Center, on 235 Ocean Parkway, through Oct. 30.

“We are really looking forward to our first ever ‘Trunk or Treat,’ and hope to see many familiar and new faces join us for this event,” Jarman said.

Lastly, Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks will host a Build-Your-Own Scarecrow Contest on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at White Horse Park. Ocean Pines will supply the straw, but participants should bring their own outfits and accessories.

The contest winner will be announced at the end of the workshop and will receive a bag of festive fall goodies. The cost is $8 per family and preregistration by Oct. 28 is required. To register, call 410-641-7052 or visit the Ocean Pines Community Center.

Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said she’s excited both to be hosting several family friendly events for the holiday, and to kick off a new partnership with Xfinity.

“COVID has made it difficult, but we are looking forward to working with Xfinity on this and many more events to come,” Donahue said.