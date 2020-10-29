Oakley’s Farm Market Brings Mobile Pumpkin Patch To Worcester Prep

by
Oakley’s Farm Market Brings Mobile Pumpkin Patch To Worcester Prep

In lieu of their annual fall field trip to a local farm, pre-kindergarten through second grade students were treated to an in-house field trip this year when Oakley’s Farm Market brought an outdoor Mobile Pumpkin Patch to Worcester Prep. Oakley’s owner/presenter Connie Oakley and presenter Marcy Disbennett, treated the children to a fun, interactive, agricultural lesson followed by hands-on educational activities including a wheat and corn station, a tractor photo booth and a pumpkin patch to select their own pumpkin.  Above, kindergarteners Carter Merryman and Isla Pippin search for the perfect pumpkin to take home.