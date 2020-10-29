Mid-Shore Pro Bono Receives Substantial Grant From OOCC

Mid-Shore Pro Bono (MSPB), a non-profit organization on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that provides free access to legal services to low income community members, announced it has been awarded $183,668 for FY21, supported by the Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) competitive grant program. MSPB staff members pictured, first row from left, are Ivette Furneisen, Dalia Miguel and Meredith Lathbury Girard, Esq.; and, back, Mandy Caulk, Juanita Sutton, Michele Devine, Kim Corley, Alicia Myers, Sandy Brown, Andie Ross, Esq. and Derek Hills, Esq.