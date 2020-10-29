BIS Art Students Learn Value On Pumpkins

Berlin Intermediate School art teacher Sarah Perdue and students (on Zoom and in class) were investigating where value is shown on a three-dimensional pumpkin. Students will be using value on their pumpkin art inspired by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.  Students pictured in class are Ryleigh Aydelotte and Payton Oates. Submitted Photos