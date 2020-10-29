UPDATE: Health Department Concerns Likely Derail OC’s Parade Hopes OCEAN CITY — It now appears there will not be a Christmas Parade in Ocean City this year after county health officials late this week voiced concerns about the modified plan.On Tuesday, Special Events Director Frank Miller pitched the concept of a modified Christmas Parade uptown on Coastal Highway planned for Dec. 5. The parade… Read more »

Berlin Mayor’s Decision To Remove Lord’s Prayer Before Meetings Questioned BERLIN – Changes in meeting procedure prompted questions from one longtime councilman this week.During Monday’s meeting of the Berlin Town Council, Councilman Dean Burrell expressed concern regarding some operational changes implemented by Mayor Zack Tyndall in the weeks since his election. Tyndall has eliminated the recital of the Lord’s Prayer at the start of each… Read more »

With More Students This Week Comes Major In-School Connectivity Issues; Worcester Outlines Future Return Plans NEWARK – More than half of Worcester County Public Schools students are back in their classrooms this week.On Monday, the school system welcomed back a third wave of students, bringing the total who have returned to in-person learning to 56%. All students who want to return to school this academic year are expected to do… Read more »