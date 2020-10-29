Shore United Bank was joined last week by the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries at its open house and ribbon cutting for its newest branch in West Ocean City. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Emerging Leaders Graduates

BERLIN – Taylor Bank announced Dominique Bias, operations supervisor, and Lee Chisholm, vice president, loan and business development

officer, were among 26 banking professionals to graduate from the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) Emerging Leaders “Champion” Program this month.

Nationally and state recognized, MBA’s Emerging Leaders “Champion” Program, now in its fifth year, provides a structured leadership development program tailored to meet the needs of Maryland banks and bankers. Champions cultivate skills in the banking industry by becoming involved in leadership development, peer networking, and learning knowledge sessions with industry, community and advocacy leaders.

Over the course of the year-long program the 2020 Emerging Leader “Champions” met, both virtually and in-person, for seven different “anchor meetings” at locations across Maryland, completed a professional development and an advocacy requirement, and organized an Emerging Leaders community service project.

“Investing in, and developing the next generation of local community bankers is an important strategic initiative at Taylor Bank, and that means ensuring that our employees are exposed to educational programs and continuing professional development such as the MBA Emerging Leaders “Champion” Program,” said Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO. “We are proud of Dominique and Lee’s success, and we thank them for their hard work and dedication to this program for the past year. I know they will utilize the knowledge and experience they have gained to continue to serve the bank well.”

Primary Care Office To Open

BERLIN — TidalHealth has reported the opening of TidalHealth Primary Care in Berlin is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9. The new practice will be located at 9950 North Main Street.

TidalHealth Primary Care in Berlin, offering complete family medicine services, will be staffed by Tammy Donoway, DO and Jordan Braniff, CRNP, who will be transitioning from the Ocean Pines Family Medicine practice. Anastasiya Deem, NP, will join them.

The practice will also house a full-service TidalHealth FamilyLab offering onsite comprehensive lab and EKG services. The medical office is now accepting patients of all ages.

Donoway, a Worcester County native and graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, completed medical school in 2007 at Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She received an Army Health Professions Scholarship and completed seven years of active duty with the Army. She completed residency training at Womack Army Medical Center Family Medicine Residency in 2010. After residency, she was Officer in Charge of Robinson Health Clinic, the largest clinic in the Department of Defense. In 2012, Donoway became the Assistant Residence Director of Family Medicine Residency and in 2017, became Chief of Executive Medicine. She joined TidalHealth in 2017.

Braniff is also a native of Worcester County and a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School. He is board-certified in family medicine by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. A former firefighter/EMT and emergency department nurse, Braniff earned his Bachelor of Science degree and became a Registered Nurse (RN) through the program at Salisbury University (SU). He also attended SU for his advanced practice education, earning a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree and a post-graduate certificate in healthcare administration. He has been with TidalHealth since 2012, and joined the provider network in 2018.

Deem has been with TidalHealth since 2010, most recently as the RN Care Coordinator for Patient Care Management. She has also provided nursing care on one of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s medical/surgical units and in its progressive care unit for critically ill patients. Her RN was earned from Wor-Wic Community College. She also holds a BSN degree in Nursing from Wilmington University and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice-Family Nurse Practitioner from Salisbury University.

The medical records of existing patients of Donoway and Braniff will automatically transfer to the new Berlin office. If patients of those providers wish, instead, to remain with the practice in Ocean Pines, they will simply need to inform the Ocean Pines office of their desire to remain there.

Grant Funding Awarded

SALISBURY — Women Supporting Women has received a $5,000 “Community Needs & Sustainability” grant from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

The grant funding will be used to continue the Salisbury nonprofit’s breast cancer support and awareness programs across Maryland’s three Lower Shore counties. As is the case with most nonprofit organizations, Women Supporting Women faced financial setbacks after canceling several fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic and changing in person events to virtual. WSW is dedicated to providing awareness, education and support to all those affected by breast cancer.

Service Award Presented

OCEAN CITY — Gregory Shockley of Berlin is the recipient of the alumni college service award from McDaniel College.

Shockley graduated from McDaniel (formerly Western Maryland) College with a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies in 1983.

Presented annually during McDaniel’s Homecoming, the alumni college service award is given to a graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, devotion and service for the betterment of the McDaniel College Alumni Association.

Shockley opened the Irish-themed Shenanigan’s Irish Pub on the boardwalk in Ocean City in 1988 and has served as its owner for more than three decades. He credits his liberal arts education, his part-time job at Maggie’s in Westminster, Md., and other restaurant experience for helping him adapt to the everchanging industry.

Since 2003, Shockley has hosted a free Alumni Night for McDaniel at his restaurant. He has served as a career services volunteer and speaker in 1994 and 2014, a reunion committee member in 2003, and a carpe diem campaign volunteer and alumni host in 2008.

In addition to his degree from McDaniel, Shockley obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Baltimore in 1985.

Commercial Land Sold

SALISBURY – Advisor Meredith Mears recently participated in the sale of nearly five acres of commercial land in Federalsburg. In collaboration with Senior Advisor Henry Hanna of SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, Mears crafted a deal on behalf of the Town of Federalsburg that is set to bring jobs and revenue to the mid-shore region.

The purchaser, a nationally recognized manufacturer, acquired the land with intent to develop. The parcel is situated within Federalsburg’s industrial hub and offers convenient access to routes leading north into Delaware and Pennsylvania, and west towards Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

“Representing government owned properties and finding solutions that work for both public and private entities is incredibly gratifying work,” said Mears. “Once again, we stayed true to the vision the client had for the property and didn’t stray when offers came in that didn’t produce jobs for the area.”

Clinical Services Recognized

SALISBURY — TidalHealth, a Delmarva-based health system including the hospitals TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and TidalHealth Nanticoke, was recognized with 30 clinical achievements for the safety and care it provides to patients across cardiac, orthopedic, neurosciences, pulmonary, vascular, prostate surgery, gastrointestinal, critical care and labor and delivery service lines in a national study by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. American hospitals cannot opt in or opt out of a Healthgrades analysis.

For the seventh consecutive year, TidalHealth was also named one of Healthgrades 50 Best Hospitals in the United States for Vascular Surgery (2015-2021).

The recognitions also include five Healthgrades Excellence Awards for Orthopedic Surgery (2017-2021), Joint Replacement (2021), Vascular Surgery (2015-2021), Critical Care (2020 and 2021) and Patient Safety (2017-2020).

TidalHealth also achieved national recognition from Healthgrades for being in the Top 5% or 10% in the United States for numerous clinical services.