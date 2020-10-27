Photo of the scene at 14th Street courtesy of Ocean City Live Webcam at the Commander Hotel

OCEAN CITY — The body found on the beach early Tuesday morning has been confirmed as an adult white male although no more information about his identity is known as of around 9:40 a.m.

First responders were alerted around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday to a body washing ashore on the beach at 14th Street. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived on the scene at about 9:40 a.m. The beach street ends in that area remain blocked off in that area as the investigation continues. More information will be provided as it becomes available.