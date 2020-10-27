Halloween festivities are pictured on Washington Street during a previous year. File Photo

BERLIN – With Halloween just days away, Mayor Zack Tyndall asked residents not to trick-or-treat in Berlin this year.

While the town’s previous leadership opted not sponsor Halloween activities, Tyndall took a stronger stance this week and actively urged against trick-or-treating.

“We have Halloween this Saturday and we’re in the middle of a pandemic so I am strongly discouraging anyone from trick-or-treating in Berlin,” Tyndall said at Monday’s meeting of the town council. “It’s usually a pretty big holiday here in town but with the pandemic we are discouraging that.”

Tyndall said the town would not be offering candy scanning like it typically did and was not planning to close any streets.

“The town administrator has met with residents on Washington Street and Burbage Funeral Home,” Tyndall said. “The consensus is they will not be handing out candy and not having a huge holiday event like normal. So once again please no trick or treating in Berlin.”

Though the town made the announcement it would not sponsor Halloween events back in September, then-mayor Gee Williams didn’t actively discourage trick-or-treating. He asked residents who didn’t want to participate to leave their lights off and asked those who were trick-or-treating to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Despite the pandemic, a variety of local organizations are hosting Halloween activities. Worcester County Recreation and Parks will host a “Track or Treat” event at the Worcester County Recreation Center on Friday for kids 12 and under.

In Ocean Pines, the community will hold a “Trunk or Treat” event Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Businesses or individuals interested in participating in the event should reach out to Recreation Program Coordinator Brittany Jarman at bjarman@oceanpines.org to reserve a spot for decorating. Participation is free, but space is limited. Set-up time will available all day, on Oct. 30.

Ocean Pines will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines during the event.

Participating vehicles are asked to supply their own candy to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Individually wrapped candy donations will be accepted at the Ocean Pines Community Center, on 235 Ocean Parkway, through Oct. 30.

“We are really looking forward to our first ever ‘Trunk or Treat,’ and hope to see many familiar and new faces join us for this event,” Jarman said.

On Oct. 31, the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community parade featuring decorated cars and jeeps. Beginning at noon from the grass lot on Cathell Road, classic cars, Jeep clubs, fire engines, and other local spooky vehicles will head north, ending up at White Horse Park. Vehicles are encouraged to go all-out with Halloween decorations. There is a $15 entrance fee per vehicle. For more information and to register, call the Ocean Pines Chamber at 410-641-5306 or email info@oceanpineschamber.org.

Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks will host a scarecrow building contest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at White Horse Park. Ocean Pines will supply the straw, but participants should bring their own outfits and accessories.

The contest winner will be announced at the end of the workshop and will receive a bag of festive fall goodies. The cost is $8 per family and preregistration by Oct. 28 is required. To register, call 410-641-7052 or visit the Ocean Pines Community Center.

Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said she’s excited both to be hosting several family friendly events for the holiday, and to kick off a new partnership with Xfinity.

“COVID has made it difficult, but we are looking forward to working with Xfinity on this and many more events to come,” Donahue said.