Officials are pictured at Lighthouse Sound announcing the new marketing brand for Worcester County. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BISHOPVILLE – Worcester County launched its new place brand, Maryland’s Coast, at Lighthouse Sound on Wednesday.

Elected officials joined county staff and industry partners to share the new brand, which highlights the county’s greatest asset, the ocean.

“Our goal was to define a distinct brand to strengthen our county’s destination as a vibrant destination for families, vacationers, employers and entrepreneurs,” said Melanie Pursel, the county’s tourism director.

Tom Perlozzo, the county’s director of recreation and parks, tourism and economic development, said the new brand was the culmination of a six-month process that engaged community leaders from throughout Worcester County. The process included focus groups and interviews as well as an online survey.

“Every place, whether large or small, is challenged to answer one simple question: Why choose here?” Perlozzo said. “Maryland’s Coast embraces Worcester’s most recognized and distinguishing physical characteristic – the Atlantic – the only place in the state where ocean meets the land.”

Pursel said county staff had been busy inventorying Worcester County’s assets, developing an image library and building a tourism dashboard to highlight visitor data. Going forward, the Maryland’s Coast brand will be incorporated in a variety of marketing platforms, including websites, print advertising, vehicle logos and trade show displays.

“There’s a lot involved,” Pursel said.

Other speakers at Wednesday’s launch included Ivy Wells, Berlin’s economic and community development director, Fish in OC’s Scott Lenox, Worcester County Commissioner Diana Purnell and Kate Patton, executive director of Lower Shore Land Trust.

Wells said it was important to promote the county’s small towns as well as Ocean City.

“I think it’s really important for us to make sure that when people come to Worcester County we give them something to do that’s away from the beach,” Wells said.

The county worked with Choptank Communications to develop the new brand.