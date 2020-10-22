Pictured, from left, are Re/Max Advantage Realty Broker Owner Alexander Karavasilis, Re/Max Office Manager Elaine Davidson, award recipient Joy Snyder, local Realtor Kathy Panco and CAR Board Past president Bernie Flax at Wednesday’s award presentation. Photo by Bethany Hooper

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of REALTORS recognized three winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award this week.

On Wednesday, the Coastal Association of REALTORS (CAR) recognized Joy Snyder, Marlene Ott and Paul Faulstich with a 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Each year, CAR honors members through several awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to those members who have at least 25 years of experience, and it is based on association activity, civic activity, education, and business practices.

“CAR is very proud of the diverse set of qualified members for this prestigious award,” said CAR Executive Vice President Page Browning. “Each of the three recipients served in different ways to form the association as it is today and they are all deserving of the award. We could not be more proud of them as professionals and as citizens of our community.”

With more than 40 years in the real estate industry, Snyder, of Re/Max Advantage Realty in Ocean City, was recognized for her professionalism, dedication and ethics this week.

“You serve as an example to all of us, and we cannot be more proud of you,” said Broker Owner Alexander Karavasilis.

Snyder, who was presented with the award at the Re/Max office in Ocean City, said she was surprised by the reception.

“It demonstrates dedication to the business,” she said.

Snyder began her career in land development and construction before going into residential sales. She has served the Ocean City community for more than 30 years.

“I came to Ocean City and never left,” she said. “I am very proud of our very tight-knit real estate community. We look out for each other, help each other and we enforce ethics.”

Snyder has contributed to CAR over the years by serving on committees and task forces and teaching contract classes. She holds multiple prestigious designations from the National Association of REALTORS and participates in various community organizations, including the American Heart Association, Evening with Nick, CASA and more.

Ott of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in Ocean Pines was also recognized on Wednesday.

A REALTOR for more than 40 years, Ott holds Certified Residential Specialist and Graduate, REALTOR Institute designations and has served on CAR’s Workforce Housing and Nominating committees. She also founded the Women’s Council of REALTORS Delmarva Chapter.

Ott, an active community member, has served in a leadership capacity for many organizations, including the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce, Worcester County Planning Commission and the Mid-Atlantic Symphony.

Faulstich, of Century 21 New Horizon, was this week’s third recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

A REALTOR member for more than 50 years, Faulstich was instrumental in creating the first online Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for CAR and served on several local, state and national committees.

In addition to being named REALTOR of the Year in 1996 and serving as MLS chairman in 1980, he was a charter member and past director and president of the Ocean City Board of REALTORS before its merger with CAR. Faulstich also served as the president of the Women’s Council of REALTORS from 1996 to 1997.