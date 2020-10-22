Things I Like – October 23, 2020

Reaching the bottom of a pile of bills

A beautiful lawn

When technology works as it should

Saving my crab claws till the end

Seedless watermelon

A sunny morning after a stormy night

Big oak tree leaves

Sleeping through the night

Smell of a baby after a bath

Monday morning highlights

Looking forward to bonfires with friends again

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.