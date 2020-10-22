SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners this month agreed to rezone 55 acres off Nassawango Road in Snow Hill.

The commissioners voted unanimously earlier in October to approve a request to reclassify 55 acres of RP (Resource Protection) property as A-1 agricultural. The change brings the zoning classification in line with the use of the property, which is currently farmland.

Attorney Hugh Cropper told the commissioners his clients were asking to rezone the property because a mistake had been made in 2009 when the property had been labeled RP during the county’s comprehensive rezoning, as it had been designated agricultural prior to that. He said the property had been farmed for generations.

The Worcester County Planning Commission considered the request in July and gave it a favorable recommendation as long as the land along the river was left in the RP category.

“We do agree the wetland portion should be excluded and should remain RP,” Cropper said.

He added that the property he proposed rezoning was designated as agricultural in the county’s comprehensive plan.

“The majority of the area is an agricultural field that’s been tilled for 100 years,” he said.

Commissioner Josh Nordstrom said he wanted to be sure the change wouldn’t have a negative impact on the environment, as the land was currently labeled resource protection.

“I want to be real sure we’re not causing harm to the environment,” he said.

Cropper said the wetlands along the river would remain protected but the upland 55 acres, which is primarily tilled land now, would be relabeled A-1. He said the RP zone was meant for wetlands, riparian corridors and the like, not tilled fields.

Commissioner Ted Elder said officials should work with farmers, as the industry was already facing increased regulation.

“I think we need to look out more for our farmers now,” he said. “It’s getting tougher and tougher all the time for them to make ends meet… We need to do what we can for them.”

The commissioners voted 7-0 to approve the rezoning request.