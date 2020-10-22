Salisbury Rotarians Donate And Construct Pavilions For Wicomico Little League Challenger Division Project 7 1/2

by
Salisbury Rotarians Donate And Construct Pavilions For Wicomico Little League Challenger Division Project 7 1/2

The Rotary Club of Salisbury recently constructed and donated two accessible pavilions to the Wicomico County Department of Recreation and Tourism’s Little league Challenger Division Project 7 ½, an adaptive baseball program for kids 4-18 years old with physical or intellectual disabilities. The rotarians are pictured in front of their work.