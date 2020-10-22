Rotary Club Donates To Wor-Wic

by
Rotary Club Donates To Wor-Wic

Ray Hoy, left, president of Wor-Wic Community College, receives a $1,000 check from Freddy Mitchell, chairman of the scholarship committee of the Rotary Club of Salisbury. The Rotary Club provides scholarship funds to Wor-Wic each year for a student from Wicomico County who exemplifies the principles of the organization. Submitted Photos