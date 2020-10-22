Optimists Donate Funds For Playground Canopy at Buckingham Elementary

The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club recently funded the purchase and installation of a playground canopy for Buckingham Elementary School. Pictured with kindergartners are Deshon Purnell, left, assistant principal of BES, and Roger Pacella, publicity chairman of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club.