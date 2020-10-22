OC Lions Donate $1000 To OC ReC. & Parks

Ocean City Lions Club donated $1,000 to the Town of Ocean City Recreation and Parks for use in supporting its programs. Pictured, from left, are OC Lions 2nd VP Bill Christmas, President Mike Hooper, 1st VP Scott Stark and Ocean City Recreation Manager Travis Davey.