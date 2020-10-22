OC American Legion Returns From Convention With Four Awards

Ocean City American Legion Post 166 came away from the recently held Department of Maryland State convention with four awards for excellence in its programs for posts in Maryland with 751 to 1,000 members. Pictured, from left, are Post 166 officers Robert Smith, 2nd Vice Commander; Scott LaCoss, Service Officer; W.L. (Sarge) Garlitz, Past Post Commander; Tom Wengert, Post Commander; and Tom DeVaux, Adjutant.