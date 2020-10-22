BERLIN – A new practice at town hall will help ensure that homeowners are aware if their properties are within the town’s historic district.

Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood shared plans this month for a system tied to utility billing to make sure new property owners were informed if their homes were within the town’s historic district.

“I think it’s a terrific idea,” said Carol Rose, chair of the town’s historic district commission.

In the last few years, commission members have realized that some who have purchased homes in Berlin’s historic district weren’t aware of the district and its requirements. Commission member Mary Moore has advocated multiple times for something to be done, as she believes that homebuyers need to be aware so they’re not surprised when they find out changes to their home need commission approval.

Though the commission talked about a text amendment related to the issue in August, Fleetwood said he’d come up with a simpler proposal. He said the town’s customer service staff could be provided with a map of the historic district. When new homeowners call to establish a utility account, staff will check to see if the property is in the historic district. If it is, the homeowner will be given a copy of the historic district code and asked to sign a form acknowledging their home is in the district.

“It’s simple,” Fleetwood said. “I think this catches the overwhelming majority.”

In an interview this week, Rose said the proposal was just what the commission had been searching for.

“It’s brilliant in its simplicity,” she said.

Rose said that while there were just a few times in recent years when buyers hadn’t realized the exterior work on their properties was subject to historic commission approval, this would ensure that future new property owners were informed.

“It’s important if someone buys a home in the district they’re aware,” she said, adding that while realtors usually informed buyers there were occasions when it was overlooked.

She added that commission members were always willing to work with homeowners and provide insight.

“For me it’s exciting to talk with people buying a beautiful old home and bringing it back,” Rose said.

She said the town’s historic architecture was what continued to draw people to Berlin.

“So many people that come to eat and shop come because they’ve heard about how beautiful and historic our downtown is,” she said. “I just want to preserve that.”