Personnel Announcement

SALISBURY — John W. Breda, President and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced W. Edward Townsend joined the bank as vice

president and senior relationship manager.

Townsend graduated from The University of Maryland College Park with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. Townsend comes to the Bank of Delmarva with over 33 years of experience as a commercial relationship manager on the Eastern Shore. He is a member of: Wicomico Rotary; Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club; Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development, and has been active in other community causes over the years.

x

Bank Announces Hire

BERLIN — Raymond M. Thompson, president and chief executive officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, has announced Doreen Angelo has joined the bank as assistant vice president, branch manager/relationship officer at the Ocean View, Del. branch. In addition to branch management and oversight, Angelo will be responsible for business development and client relationship management in the Delaware shore market.

Angelo comes to Taylor Bank with eight years of banking experience, specializing in branch operations, leadership, and customer relationship management, most recently having served as branch manager at PNC Bank in Bethany Beach, Del. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Hofstra University.

“We are delighted that Doreen has joined our team of outstanding banking professionals. She is well-known in the Delaware market as an experienced banker, and we look forward to the contributions that her skills and market presence will provide to our business operations, our customers, and our stockholders”, said Thompson.

x

Ocean Pines Golf Changes

BERLIN — Ocean Pines this week announced the promotion of Justin Hartshorne to golf superintendent, and the hiring of Kurt Joseph as assistant

golf superintendent.

Hartshorne graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in turf grass science. His Maryland certifications include a pesticide applicator’s license and a fertilizer applicator’s license, and he recently completed Links “level two” irrigation software training.

“I’ve also been doing golf maintenance for 18 years now, so I have a lot of experience there as well,” he said.

Hartshorne and his wife moved to the area about four years ago, and he initially worked at the Cripple Creek Golf and Country Club in Dagsboro, Del. Last September, he was hired as the assistant superintendent at the Ocean Pines Golf Club.

As the new superintendent, Hartshorne will help oversee the entire golf operation. His duties include managing the staff and budget, supervising chemical and fertilizer applications, and maintaining the irrigation system.

“All of that is part of the day-to-day of working on the agronomic aspect of maintaining the golf course,” he said.

Hartshorne said the Ocean Pines course is particularly challenging, because of its geographic location.

“Being in a transition zone, the weather certainly creates some issues,” he said. “And almost the entire course is tree-lined, which is definitely challenging when you have those shade and air-movement issues. It certainly keeps us busy.”

Joseph is originally from Wheeling, W.Va. He began working at Oglebay Resort Golf in Wheeling in 2003 and later moved locally, to work at the Lighthouse Sound golf course in Ocean City. He previously worked at the Ocean Pines Golf Club, but had to leave 18 months ago to help with family issues back home. Just a week ago, he moved back to the area and rejoined the team in Ocean Pines.

Joseph said the assistant superintendent’s job is to “basically put out all kinds of fires.”

“I’m Justin’s eyes when he can’t be somewhere,” he said. “Everything that he does, I try to make it easier for him. … It’s a very challenging course, because there’s a fine line of watering here, compared to other courses. And then you’ve got the breeze off the ocean. … I think Justin and I are going to work really well together and get the course back where it needs to be.”

x

Practice Adds Partner

SALISBURY — Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates (POA) has announced Dr. Patrick “Andy” Holt as the newest partner of the practice. Holt is the

tenth active Partner of POA and joins Drs. Brandon, Petrera, Greco, Trauger, Kang, Scopp, Huber, Adrignolo and McGovern.

Holt joined POA in September 2018. Prior to joining POA, Holt completed his fellowship in hand and microvascular surgery at Duke University as well as his orthopaedic residency at the University of Utah. He also completed a PhD degree at the same time he attended Medical School at the University of Louisville.

“It is with humility and gratitude that I join the Partners at POA,” Holt said. “It has been a tremendous two years and I am looking forward with enthusiasm to many years ahead providing orthopaedic care for patients on the Eastern Shore.”