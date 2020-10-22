OCEAN CITY — The 10th Annual Autumn Home & Condo Show and Art & Craft Fair returns this weekend to the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street. Hours of operation for the events are Friday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Attendees to the show will be able to find everything you need for your home through interior and outdoor displays, showcasing of new products and ideas on

remodeling, decorating, accessorizing and renovating.

There will be plenty of professionals of all trades on hand, all putting their

best-foot-forward for you, just ask for expert advice and their show specials.

Additional show highlights include artists and crafters from near and far; free drawings, door prizes, free parking and bargains galore.

Reduced admission is $5 per person; ages 15 and under are free; and complimentary admission has been extended to those with valid identification for police, fire fighters, first responders and nurses.

The event’s show floor plan has been approved by the Worcester County Health Department and will respect social distancing. Facial coverings will be required for all visitors and vendors. Temperature checks will be required for everyone entering building.