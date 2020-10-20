BERLIN – A virtual fundraising event is expected to help a local advocacy center as it continues to offer support services to abused and neglected children in Worcester County.

From Oct. 21 through Oct. 30, the Cricket Center – Worcester County’s only child advocacy center – will hold its “Hands Across Worcester” virtual fundraising event.

Wendy Myers, the Cricket Center’s executive director, said all proceeds will benefit abused children in Worcester County.

“We are the only child advocacy center in Worcester County, and every case of child abuse is processed through our facility,” she said. “Child advocacy centers are our best defense against child abuse.”

In Maryland, every county is required to have a child advocacy center, which brings together a multidisciplinary team made up of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, lawyers, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel to collaborate on child abuse cases.

In 2019, for example, 1,024 children – or roughly 14% of Worcester County children under the age of 18 – were referred to the Cricket Center for physical and sexual abuse and neglect. Throughout the year, the Cricket Center handled 167 physical abuse investigations, 93 sexual abuse investigations and 282 neglect investigations, and provided 832 houses of trauma therapy.

But while these centers are mandated, Myers noted they are not funded by the state. To that end, the Cricket Center relies on competitive grants, county and municipal funding, and fundraisers to run its program.

“It is a really unique situation where we have to do our jobs, and there is no funding for that,” she said. “So we really rely on the community.”

Each year, the Cricket Center hosts four major fundraisers, all of which were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the nonprofit is now faced with a $96,000 shortfall.

“We have had a lot of expenses we hadn’t budgeted for,” Myers said. “We provided services every day throughout the pandemic.”

Myers explained the nonprofit’s “Hands Across Worcester” virtual fundraising event will allow the center to continue assisting child abuse and neglect victims. She noted the Cricket Center is experiencing a significant increase in referrals as children go back to school and annual wellness visits.

“Helping kids and families heal is an important part of the process,” she said. “The work we do is really important for the future of Worcester County.”

“Hands Across Worcester” will take place Oct. 21 through Oct. 30. During that time, community members who provide a donation of $25 or more will be entered into a daily raffle for prizes, including a two-night stay at The Grand Hotel, four rounds of golf with cart at Lighthouse Sound, candy for a year at Wockenfuss Candies and $100 from Park Place Jewelers, to name a few.

“Everyone who donates by 8 p.m. will be entered into that day’s drawing,” Myers said. “We have some great prize packages.”

To kick off the virtual event, Myers and the center’s facility dog, Josiah, will join Full Circle Duo on Ocean 98.1 on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 8-10 a.m. to answer questions and discuss the critical need for children who are victims of child abuse in Worcester County.

Patty Faulk, chair of the Cricket Center Foundation, encouraged everyone to donate, no matter the amount.

“When a child is abused they carry that burden for life,” she said. “But how they carry it, and hopefully work through it, is what the center does.”

For more information, or to donate, visit www.thecricketcenter.com and click on the “Donate Now” button to find the nonprofit’s GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/help-the-cricket-center). Checks can also be mailed to the Cricket Center at P.O. Box 97, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Myers said the Cricket Center has set a fundraising goal of $30,000, but noted a generous community member will provide a dollar-for-dollar match.

“This will put us in a better position for next year,” she said.