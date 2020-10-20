Pictured, top row from left, are The Dispatch Managing Editor Shawn Soper and Editor Steve Green and incumbent Ocean City Councilman John Gehrig; middle row, from left, incumbent Councilman Tony DeLuca and council candidates Frank Knight and Peter Buas; and bottom row from left, incumbent Mayor Rick Meehan and council candidates Daniel Hagan and Nico Eastman. File Photo

The Dispatch hosted a virtual town hall forum Tuesday night with the seven candidates for the Ocean City Mayor and Council.

The forum featured all the candidates appearing on the municipal election ballot on Nov. 3. Mayor Rick Meehan, who is unopposed, participated in the forum along with the individuals competing for the four open council seats — Peter S. Buas, incumbent Tony DeLuca. Nicholas Eastman, incumbent John Gehrig, Jr., Daniel Hagan and Frank Knight. The mayor’s term is for two years and the council posts are four-year terms.

Current events addressed during the two-hour forum included the recent pop-up rally, June crime, expanding the police force, sports tourism, economic development, offshore wind, a Boardwalk curfew and COVID-19.

The video can be viewed on the newspaper’s YouTube channel here.