Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 16: TBA
x
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 16 & 17:
First Class, DJ Dusty, 7 p.m.
x
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 16:
The Rockaholics, 4-8 p.m.;
Saturday, Oct. 17:
Monkee Paw Duo, Noon-3 p.m.;
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.
Sunday Oct. 18: Closing Party
Lauren Glick Band, 4-8 p.m.
x
Cork Bar & Grill
Wicomico St. & Boardwalk
410-289-6921
Saturday, Oct. 17: TBA
x
Crawl Street Tavern
19 Wicomico St.
Off The Boardwalk
443-373-2756
Friday, Oct. 16:
Going Coastal, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17:
Shots Fired, 8 p.m.
Sundays:
DJ Wax, 10 p.m.
Tuesdays:
DJ RobCee, 10 p.m.
x
Downy Oshun
120th St. Bayside
410-670-8025
Friday, Oct. 16:
Test Kitchen
Saturday, Oct. 17:
Lauren Glick Duo, 6 p.m.
Thursdays:
Otto Grundman & Friends, 6 p.m.
x
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. & The Bay
Friday, Oct. 16:
DJ RobCee
Saturday, Oct.17:
DJ Groove
Monday, Oct. 19:
Bryan Clark
x
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 16:
Beats By Adam Dutch
Saturday, Oct. 17:
Natalie Davis Band
Sundays & Wednesdays:
Beats By Skyler
Mondays:
Karaoke with Wood
Tuesdays & Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
x
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 16:
Opposite Directions, 4 p.m.,
Dueling Pianos, 6 p.m.
Shake Shake Shake Duo, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17:
Cherry Crush Duo, 4 p.m.,
Kono Nation Duo,
Thursday, Oct. 22:
Opposite Directions, 4 p.m.