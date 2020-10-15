ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Some flashes of Aries ire might erupt as you confront an unusually bewildering situation. But you should be able to keep your temper under control as you work through it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): That marriage ‘twixt the arts and practicality that Taureans excel at once again highlights your enjoyment of much of the week. However, you need to watch any sudden urge to splurge.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Even with all the plusses apparently outweighing the minuses, you still might want to defer an important decision to make sure you have all the facts you need.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): One or two problems might threaten to derail otherwise smoothly running situations at work or at home. But a few well-placed words should help get things back on track quickly.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): This could be a good time for all you Leos and Leonas in the spotlight to open your generous Lion’s hearts and share the glory with those who helped you accomplish so much along the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might want to get advice from someone who’s been there and knows these situations better than you do, before investing time or money (or both) in a questionable matter.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle a workplace matter that seems out of place in the schedule you’ve prepared. Before you act, one way or another, find out who set it up and why.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your entertainment aspect is strong this week. Besides providing a wonderful break from everyday obligations, sharing fun times brings you closer to those you care for.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Having a weekend fun fest? Your friend or relative who’s down in the emotional dumps could perk up if you find a way to include him or her in your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): If you’re in one of those “the Goat knows best” periods, you might want to ease up and try listening to what others have to say. You could learn something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): That new challenge is getting closer, and you should be out there now showing facts and figures to potential allies to help persuade them to rally to your support. Good luck.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Getting a head start on holiday plans could help free up some time later to spend on other projects. Meanwhile, a colleague has some ideas that you might find worth discussing.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are always there for others, and sometimes you need to be reminded that you need to be there for yourself as well.

