Things I Like – October 16, 2020

by

Empathic kids

The SNL skits on the debates

Intentionally funny obituaries

NFL player Alex Smith’s comeback story

A fact-based social media debate

When it’s obvious young athletes are having fun on the field

Dinner hot off the grill

The sounds of kids laughing from their rooms

Political ads that aren’t negative against the opponent

Non-wrinkle pants

Big, healthy trees

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.