OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man faces 32 separate charges this week after leading resort police on a dangerous high-speed chase.

Around 11:30 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of Jamestown Rd. when he observed a black and silver Go-Ped brand motor scooter with no lights zoom across multiple lanes of Coastal Highway in between moving vehicles. All of the illicit activity was going on in an area designated as a special event zone because of last weekend’s classic car cruising event.

The OCPD officer followed the scooter operator, later identified as Steven Warner, 20, of Lewes, Del., as he allegedly drove through a red traffic signal at 120th Street. The officer activated emergency lights in an attempt to affect a traffic stop, but Warner accelerated away and continued to flee, according to police reports.

Warner drove north on Assawoman Drive, running through numerous stop signs in the process. Another OCPD officer observed Warner re-enter northbound Coastal Highway at 123rd Street and attempted to stop him. According to police reports, Warner made a large circle around the ocean-block streets at 126th Street and 127th Street before re-emerging on Coastal Highway at 127th Street.

According to police reports, Warner drove across several lanes of traffic in a northwest direction, causing multiple motorists to activate their brakes in order to avoid a collision. Multiple motorists slammed on their brakes to narrowly miss Warner as he crossed several lanes of traffic.

Warner then drove through the intersection of Coastal Highway and 127th Street before continuing north in the southbound lanes against oncoming traffic. He reportedly drove north in the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway for four blocks from 127th Street to 131st Street.

OCPD officers continued to pursue Warner west on 131st Street to Sinepuxent Avenue, where he reportedly abandoned the scooter and fled on foot. One officer caught up to Warner and activated his conductive electrical weapon, or taser, to gain compliance and take him into custody. He was apprehended on 130th Street after running between buildings.

Warner was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police, exhibition driving under the enhanced special event zone legislation and numerous traffic violations. All in all, Warner faces 32 separate counts.