Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 9: TBA
x
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535 • 10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 9 & 10:
On The Edge, 7 p.m.
x
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St. • 410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 9:
Natalie Davis Band, 4-8 p.m.;
Saturday, Oct. 10:
Monkee Paw Duo, Noon-3 p.m.;
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama, 4-8 p.m.
Sunday Oct. 11:
Sunny Side Up, Noon-3 p.m.,
Rick & Regina, 4-8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15:
Bilenki Duo, 4-8 p.m.
x
Cork Bar & Grill
Wicomico St. & Boardwalk
410-289-6921
Saturday, Oct. 10: TBA
x
Crawl Street Tavern
19 Wicomico St.
off the boardwalk
443-373-2756
Friday, Oct. 9:
Lennon La Ricci & The Leftovers, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10:
Fuzzbox Piranha
Every Sunday:
DJ Wax, 10 p.m.
Every Tuesday:
DJ RobCee, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15:
Deviation By Design Duo
x
Downy Oshun
120th St. Bayside
410-670-8025
Friday, Oct. 9:
Lauren Glick Duo
Saturday, Oct. 10:
Everett Spells, 6 p.m.
Every Thursday:
Otto Grundman & Friends, 6 p.m.
x
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. & The Bay
Friday, Oct. 9:
DJ RobCee
Saturday, Oct.10:
DJ Adam Dutch
x
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 9:
Sean Loomis & The Dunehounds
Saturday, Oct. 10:
Dust N Bones
Sundays & Wednesdays:
Beats By Skyler
Every Tuesday & Thursday:
Beats By Wax
x
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 9:
High Five Swan Dive Duo, 4 p.m.,
Stealing Savannah Duo, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10:
High Five Swan Dive Duo, 4 p.m.,
Steal The Sky Duo, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15:
John McNutt Duo, 4 p.m.