OCEAN CITY – Filling the void from typical events held downtown to celebrate Halloween, Trimper’s has announced a month-long slate of activities beginning this weekend.

Trimper’s Thrills and Chills is a month of Halloween festivities. Starting this weekend, Trimper’s will be hosting thrilling Halloween activities each weekend including a scary Monster Maze, Devilish DJs, Witching Hour Hayrides and Terror on the Tidal Wave. There will be face painting, pumpkin decorating, zombie ride operators and will culminate in a zombie dance party Halloween weekend. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy amusements on site as well.

Throughout October, Trimper’s Thrills and Chills will operate Fridays starting at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon. Admission is $20. The community event is supported by The Dispatch, Radio 94.9 KHI, East View Farms, Nana’s Hot Chicken and Marty’s Playland.