History teacher Paul Cyryca leads a lesson behind his clear teaching divider, which allows him to address students without a facial covering. Below, second grader Tejal Pillai is pictured behind her desk barrier. Submitted Photos

BERLIN – On Sept. 1, Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) welcomed back faculty and students in-person, reuniting for the first time on campus since last March. Thanks to an extraordinary team effort, WPS last week marked the completion of one-month back to in-person learning, including the return of fall sports.

“We are now entering our second month of school and we have enjoyed a wonderful start to the year,” said Head of School Dr. John McDonald. “I’m so impressed with our school community’s dedication to keeping our students, faculty and staff safe and healthy. WPS will continue to follow our health and safety protocols and review and update procedures as the year unfolds.”

After immediately transitioning to distance learning last March, Worcester Prep’s mission was to create a safe return to campus for in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year. This was made possible by the meticulous planning and coordinated efforts of the internal Mallard Strong Task Force, dedicated staff and families and the Board of Trustees. The task force formulated policies and procedures revolving around safety including protocols for scheduling, physical distancing, health screening, daily cleaning/sanitizing, protective equipment, transportation and the appropriate use of common areas. The task force also observed the external guidelines suggested by the Governor’s Office, Worcester County Health Department, and CDC, along with AIMS and NAIS.

Today’s WPS days now include daily temperature checks, physical distancing rules, hand sanitizer stations, facemasks, clear teaching dividers between faculty and students, desks set six feet apart with individual plexiglass three-panel barriers, disinfecting equipment and strict new cleaning procedures. All students bring lunch to school and eat six feet apart in the school’s Field House. Fall sports teams returned and only complete in the ESIAC conference.

“Even though we have to follow new rules, I am happy to be back on campus with my friends,” said junior Camden Rayne. “I was getting tired of online learning so it’s nice to finally talk to my teachers in person again. I definitely pay better attention sitting in class.”

At the start of the year, 6% of the WPS student body opted for virtual learning from home, receiving synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Online students are required to wear their uniforms and sit at a desk/table at home during the school day.