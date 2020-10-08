OCEAN CITY — Resort planners this week enthusiastically endorsed a five-year extension for a north-end water taxi service and encouraged the business owners to expand the operation.

Two years ago, amid some opposition, the Mayor and Council approved a conditional use request allowing for a water taxi service based at a canal adjacent to the Food Lion shopping center near 118th Street. The council ultimately approved the conditional use request for the OC Bayhopper with several conditions attached including designated pick-up and drop-off times, sound amplification and others.

The conditional use was approved for two years with the caveat OC Bayhopper representatives make a mid-summer and end of the year progress report. With the two-year conditional use set to expire, Zoning Administrator Kay Gordy this week told the Planning Commission the owners are now seeking a five-year extension, an extension commission ultimately approved unanimously.

“They are asking nothing more at this point than a five-year extension with all of the conditions that have been applied by you and the Mayor and Council,” she said.

Planning Commission Chair Pam Buckley has heard few complaints and that she has first-hand knowledge of the operation.

“My office is right there,” she said. “I have never heard anything and there are never any crowds that I’ve noticed.”

Buckley said the OC Bayhopper provides more access to the beautiful back-bay areas for visitors and residents.

“I’m just excited to have one more way for our vacationers to see and enjoy the water,” she said. “We’ve taken so much of that away over the years.”

Planning Commissioner Lauren Taylor said a five-year extension gives the owners reason to make long-term investments in growing the operation.

“I’m just excited they have been successful and they want to continue and possibly grow,” she said. “Maybe this gives them the security if they wanted to add a boat or something.”

Stephen Butz, one of the company’s owners and captains, said that’s just what will likely happen with the five-year commitment from the city.

“The five years justifies a further investment,” he said. “In fact, getting another boat as you suggested, although we wouldn’t keep it there. We’re limited to two boats in our current facility. We’ve able to run our business successfully at that current little nook there.”

Butz said envisioned OC Bayhopper to become a mass transit system of sorts on the water.

“We have room to dock three boats there, but we have another facility we want to move forward with it,” he said. “It’s going to be in West Ocean City. The idea would be to really establish a shuttle system that can actually move people around the city.”

Butz said after a highly successful first season, the operation, like so many others in the resort area, struggled a little this year because of the pandemic.

“The first year, we took great strides toward the taxi and shuttle service,” he said. “This year was much more difficult with COVID in terms of getting people to sit next to each other and those kinds of things. We really hope to establish a routine kind of bus-like service that helps get people around.”

Butz said there no plans to greatly expand the operation in its current location, given the good rapport the company has established with its neighbors.

“We’ve really gotten to know the neighbors and appreciate the neighbors,” he said. “Our hope is to go before the Mayor and Council and actually ask for some public dockage that would really help us. You know, ADA-compliant piers at a public facility.”

Gaining access to city-owned waterfront areas such as docks and piers could enhance the experience for the consumers.

“Right now, frankly, we’re dropping people off at restaurants and bars,” he said. “When a family wants to go down and enjoy the amusements down there, they have to walk through a bar to do that. That’s what we’re trying to eventually overcome.”

Planning Commissioner Peck Miller said that should be encouraged.

“I’d like to encourage the Mayor and Council to look at the convention center, Sunset Park, Northside Park and all of the places we can utilize,” he said. “I’ll put that in my motion if we’re all good with that. I’m not sure what they’re looking for, but it would be nice to bring folks down to the convention center by boat.”

Buckley agreed, saying, “I think we can put in our recommendation for the conditional use that they look at all of the areas that could be public destinations for the shuttle. Obviously, public events or getting dropped off at the convention center for a program there. The same thing with Northside Park.”

Taylor said a five-year extension on a conditional use was a little unconventional, but OC Bayhopper warranted it with its track record.

“We don’t usually commit to long-term extensions, but for them to invest the money it’s going to take to make this work, he needs that assurance,” she said. “His record is excellent, so we can trust him with that. We’ve needed a viable water transportation system forever.”