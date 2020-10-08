SALISBURY – Wicomico officials are considering a resolution to name a boat ramp at Pirate’s Wharf Park in memory of the late County Executive Bob Culver.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council met with Wicomico County Recreation, Parks and Tourism Director Steve Miller to discuss the naming of a boat ramp at Pirate’s Wharf Park after Culver, who died on July 26. The idea was first presented by Councilman Bill McCain at a council meeting late last month.

“I want to thank Mr. McCain for the idea,” Council President Larry Dodd said. “I think it’s a great idea and great to honor the county executive.”

In 2018, Culver announced Wicomico had received an $820,000 grant from the National Parks Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to create a public park at Pirate’s Wharf, roughly 340 acres of undeveloped, county-owned property along the Wicomico River.

And with the help of matching grants and a financial commitment from the Wicomico County Council, the county was able to leverage the federal funding to generate $1.8 million for the first phase of the project.

From the outset, county officials said the goal of developing Pirate’s Wharf was to provide low-impact recreational activities and water access.

Last year, officials with Davis, Bowen & Friedel presented the public with a master plan for Pirate’s Wharf Park. In the first phase of the park’s development, the master plan proposed a 1,500-square-foot pavilion, playground, fishing pier, observation deck, trail system, and a boat ramp and soft launch area.

Officials said this week the plan was to dedicate the proposed boat ramp in Culver’s memory.

“I have no issue with it,” Miller said. “In a lot of ways, it makes sense.”

Miller told the council the Pirate’s Wharf project was currently in the design phase, but that construction on the boat ramp could be completed as early as next summer.

“We’ll be bidding out certain parts this winter and this spring,” he said. “I think the boat ramp will be toward the later part of that because of permitting, so we are probably looking at the earliest next summer. So there’s time.”

Officials said the council would discuss plans for approving a resolution and scheduling a dedication ceremony once the boat ramp is completed.

“Some sort of minor signage to recognize this would be nice,” Councilman Josh Hastings added.