All the indications were evident leading up to Tuesday – Berlin voters wanted change and they showed up in record numbers to elect new representatives. The 18% property tax rate increase of 2019 startled town residents, resulting in a new interest in town government affairs and an increased focus on the elected representatives.

While pragmatism keeps us from gushing over a 36% voter turnout (1,236 of the 3,477 registered voters), the fact remains it’s a huge turnout for Berlin. More people voted in Berlin on Tuesday than ever before. The nickname “Sleepy Berlin” has been affectionately bestowed on the town in the past for its political apathy, but we knew before the election those days were long gone. We saw the large interest in our online town hall forums, the proliferation of campaign signs and the robust social media activity. All of it portended a major uprising from citizens on election day.

A mantra for a change in leadership and representatives carried the day. Going into the election, it was a guarantee the council would add three new faces by virtue of a retirement (32-year veteran Elroy Brittingham), a councilperson moving out of town (six-year Councilman Thom Gulyas) and a councilman running for mayor (Zack Tyndall).

It was the mayor’s post on the minds of many and the source of the solid turnout. With the major tax increase still on the minds of many, it was believed Mayor Gee Williams was in trouble. Too much to overcome was the tax increase coupled with the argument the mayor and council should have had a better read on the city’s finances to prevent a single-year tax correction in the form of an 18% increase.

Berliners want change and they got it. We don’t think it’s an actual demand to alter the way the town operates altogether. There’s a love and passion for the town but a will to see it become even better. Citizens simply don’t want to be berated by their elected officials at a government meeting when expressing an opinion. They don’t want to be preached to about the importance of a controversial and questionable planning commission appointment one week before an election by a mayor who was clearly not a given for re-election. They don’t want to feel like decisions are made behind closed doors, whether that’s the reality or not. They want a productive dialogue with their elected officials.

This election was about restoring faith and trust in the mayor and council. What happens next is key. We don’t subscribe to the theory a new strategic plan for the town is needed. We don’t believe the town is off the rails and in jeopardy. We endorse a change in dynamics. The people need to feel important and not like miscreants who must fall in line.

This election was not so much about changing the direction of the town but altering the mood and bringing the differences together. This week’s vote didn’t cure everything. The work now begins for town officials.

One thing we know is the voters spoke loud and clear Tuesday. They supported new candidates. As a media outlet, we are excited because we now realize we will not be alone in observing as these officials move the town forward.