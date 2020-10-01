ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A workplace change doesn’t seem to have turned out quite as you’d hoped. Never mind: Just treat yourself to a healthy dollop of that Aries self-confidence, and you’ll soon view things differently.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Some of the support you might have hoped for in a difficult situation might not be there. But you have the strength to rely on your own capabilities if you must. Good luck.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A disagreement with a longtime friend can be painful, but it also can be a learning lesson. Insist on a full and complete airing of views. You’ll both come away the better for it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A stalled relationship can be restarted with some give and take on both sides. And while it could take more time than you expect, don’t rush it. Be patient, and let it happen naturally.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): An opportunity to move a long-stalled project from concept to construction might be opening up for the Big Cat. Meanwhile, be prepared to spend more time dealing with family matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Use your Virgo organizational skills to line up support to help you deal with a sticky workplace problem. A personal matter also might be helped with friendly intervention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Trying to resolve a workplace problem with a longtime associate can be difficult. Consider bringing in an impartial third party to help you both reach a mutually acceptable solution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): This is a good time to assess your current career situation. Consider whether you have a chance to move up where you are now, or if you should look elsewhere.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): With education being a dominant part of this week’s aspect, one of the things you might want to think about is taking courses to enhance your career opportunities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You might have a problem trying to stay focused on a matter you’d rather not deal with. But the sooner you do, the sooner it will be resolved and out of the way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An unforeseen complication creates a difficult problem. But things get resolved once you use your ability to turn negative situations into positive experiences.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The Pisces penchant for doing the right thing at the right time helps you deal with a particularly troublesome situation. Consider your best option, and act accordingly.

BORN THIS WEEK: Although you might sometimes seem rigid in your views, your love of justice makes you a trusted friend everyone can rely on.(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.